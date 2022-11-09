Don't Miss

Even in 2022, Christmas can be funny – at least in this Bluewater campaign

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 9 hours ago

Landsec, owner of shopping centres like Bluewater in Kent and Trinity in Leeds, has turned up as a surprise contender in this year’s Christmas ad stakes.

It’s a simple idea – presents that shut up annoying relatives – which is brought to life very well by Outsider’s Chris Balmond, known for his work with Guinness, Amazon Prime and McDonald’s.

Oliver Lewis-Barclay, managing partner at Snap said: “Truth is – although we love them dearly, at Christmas we’re often stuck with extended family, listening to dodgy opinions and inane chat with nowhere to escape. We’re just reminding people that buying people lovely gifts from Landsec’s many shopping centres and outlets is a great way to ‘leave them speechless’.”

It nicely sidesteps the 2022 problem of over-consumption by not unwrapping any of the presents. Shopping centres can be joyless places, but at least Landsec has a sense of humour.

MAA creative scale: 8

