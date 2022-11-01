Don't Miss

Durex turns TikTok’s FYP into “For Your Penis” with a rap video by VaynerMedia employee

On TikTok, FYP is the “For You Page,” which shows personalised content based on a famously fine-tuned algorithm.

Durex has invented its own version of FYP, “For your penis,” and VaynerMedia has created an accompanying rap video, performed by an agency employee masquerading as That Kid CG. It has apparently had 3.7 million organic views already.

There’s a whole cast of characters and some great lines in there – “Make him wrap up that salami I ain’t trying to be a mammie” – plus safe sex and consent messages. And it looks like they had a lot of fun doing it.

MAA creative scale: 8

