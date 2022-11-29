Duolingo launches Japan’s Museum of Wonky Learning

0 Shares Share

Language learning companies have spawned some funny ads over the years – mistranslations/misunderstandings seem to hit a reliable funny bone, often involving a rampant senorita happening on a bemused if happy tourist, for some unaccountable reason.

Now US-based Duolingo has entered the lists with the Museum of Wonky Learning at agency UltraSuperNew’s gallery in Harajuki, Tokyo.

Duolingo is inviting visitors people to share the oddball mistranslations they come across in daily life on its Twitter channel: @duolingo_japan. The best submissions will be exhibited in the museum and successful contributors get a free month of Super Duolingo.

Clever from UltraSuperNew.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.