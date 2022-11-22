Droga5 London wins global Philips

0 Shares Share

Philips Domestic Appliances has appointed Droga5 London as global lead creative agency. D5 London is part of Accenture Song.

The three-year relationship covers all kitchen appliances, coffee, air, garment and floor care ranges in over 100 countries. D5 London will look after campaign and communications strategy, visual identity, creative development, and the execution of global brand and product campaigns.

The win follows a competitive three-way pitch handled by Flock Associates. Philips brand, creation and planning lead Trix van der Vleuten says: “Droga5 impressed us with its consumer-centric vision and ability to shift consumer behavior (with) a strong, talented team with digital first thinking at the forefront of its strategy and creative.

“Droga5 will play a major role in bringing our purpose of turning houses into homes to life across the globe. I am confident that with this new partner, we will take the next step in our journey to evolve Philips Domestic Appliances global marketing capabilities and reshape the way we engage with consumers.”

D5 head of strategy Damien Le Castrec says: “Home will always be home, but the last couple of years have reminded us that a good home life influences our whole life. That’s why when a brand like Philips Domestic Appliances excels at helping people in their homes, they end up doing so much more.”