Disney’s Christmas commercial tugs at more heartstrings every year

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Creative, News 8 hours ago

This is the third instalment of Disney’s Christmas trilogy: in 2020 we saw Nicole bonding with grandmother Lola, then in 2021 we jumped to Nicole introducing a stepdad to her own kids.

For 2022 a baby is introduced into the mix, seen through the eyes of youngest child Ella, who adjusts to the new family dynamic with help from a glow-in-the-dark Mickey Mouse.

Sarah Fox, VP marketing & comms, Disney Consumer Products EMEA, said: “For the last three years millions have watched our characters in the ‘From our family to yours’ animated series, as they spend time together building connections and making memories. We hope that families and fans enjoy this fitting, heart-warming final instalment of the trilogy.”

Last year’s in-house effort topped Unruly’s most “emotionally engaging” Christmas ads poll, and this year’s goes for the same tactic – possibly tugging at even more heartstrings. It will be interesting to see Disney’s approach to Christmas next time around.

MAA creative scale: 8

