Don't Miss

Diaz’s Territoire revives a lamented formula for Evoluderm

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Finance, News 20 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

How come the French still get to make commercials with a story and room to breathe?

Here’s another from Pierrette Diaz’s agency Territoire for bodywash Evoluderm, a winning spin on the lost and lamented Axe formula (nice-smelling boy gets girl.)

With a twist.

Diaz has held a number of senior creative roles at big Paris agencies and also had a stint as a CD at London’s adam&eve in its great days.

Current adam&eveDDB CCO Richard Brim would kill for the chance to do one of these.

MAA creative scale: 8.5.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.