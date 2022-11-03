Diaz’s Territoire revives a lamented formula for Evoluderm

0 Shares Share

How come the French still get to make commercials with a story and room to breathe?

Here’s another from Pierrette Diaz’s agency Territoire for bodywash Evoluderm, a winning spin on the lost and lamented Axe formula (nice-smelling boy gets girl.)

With a twist.

Diaz has held a number of senior creative roles at big Paris agencies and also had a stint as a CD at London’s adam&eve in its great days.

Current adam&eveDDB CCO Richard Brim would kill for the chance to do one of these.

MAA creative scale: 8.5.