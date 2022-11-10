Dave Buonaguidi guest edits The Big Issue’s art edition

0 Shares Share

Creative adman-turned-artist Dave Buonaguidi, who founded agencies St Luke’s (1995) and Karmarama (2000), has guest edited The Big Issue with a special edition dedicated to art, and featuring a contribution from Jamie Oliver.

Buonaguidi follows in the footsteps of names including Jarvis Cocker, the Duchess of Cornwall, Armando Iannucci and David Cameron as guest editor of the Big Issue.

Now widely known by his social media tag, Real Hackney Dave, Buonaguidi was always a maverick and has turned that to good use over the years. Along with editing The Big Issue, he will exhibit his own and other artists’ work in Hackney, London – all on the theme of “Just Be Nice” – with all proceeds going to The Big Issue Foundation.

Buonaguidi said: “I’m a mixture of honoured, excited, and sh*t scared to be asked to guest edit this special, I just hope I don’t f*ck it up too much. I hope you enjoy it. More importantly, I hope you love all of the stuff that has been created and donated by various artists.”

Jamie Oliver wrote about his own perspective on kindness. He said: “Kindness shouldn’t be a competition, it shouldn’t be a transaction and it shouldn’t be seen as a badge of honour. I genuinely think it’s something beautiful, intimate and something that means you can sleep well at the end of the day. When all is said and done, it’s what really matters in life.”