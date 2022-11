0 Shares Share

Here’s a curiosity, buttoned-down Daniel Craig (in his former life as James Bond anyway) going for the dad-dancing Palme D’Or for Belvedere Vodka. Directed by Kiwi man-about-the-arts Taika Waititi.

What’s to say? Actually pretty good. Reminds you a bit of that wonderful Spike Jonze ad with FKA Twigs.

MAA creative scale: 8.