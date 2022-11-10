Don't Miss

Creature London wins global brief for Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, News 8 hours ago 0

Proximo, whose brands include Bushmills whiskey and Jose Cuervo tequila, has appointed Creature London to its Proper Number Twelve whiskey account after a three way pitch.

Creature, which sold to Dutch group Candid in May, has been briefed to help establish Proper No. Twelve as the “go-to spirit brand of choice for Gen Z and millennial consumers.” The agency is working on a new visual identity, with a global brand campaign planned for early 2023.

 

Proper No. Twelve was launched in 2018 by Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor, who sold it to Proximo for $600 million last year. It’s already the fourth biggest Irish whiskey in the world, and was the fastest growing whiskey globally between 2018-2021 (IWSR).

Dan Cullen-Shute, CEO of Creature, said: “There’s a lot of chat about the negatives of pitching, but if you get it right (super smart/sensitive clients, great work, great agencies, and a cracking night out in Dublin beforehand), they can be bloody wonderful. This is going to be a phenomenal campaign that will take the Proper Twelve brand to a whole new level.”

