Chevrolet attacks the tear ducts with Mrs Hayes’ 1957 Chevy

Here’s another epic tear-jerker, hard on the heels of Fred & Farid.

This time it’s Mrs Hayes, her family, loved ones and a kindly neighbour for Chevrolet, overcoming a past-its-best 1957 Chevy with a boot full of Christmas shopping.

By McCann’s Commonwealth presumably, ostensibly selling Chevy’s rather more contemporary electric range.

Is it all too airbrushed? Gets there in the end and it’s an ambitious piece of work.

MAA teardrop scale: 8.