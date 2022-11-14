Cadbury Secret Santa will post 120k chocolate bars for free

0 Shares Share

VCCP London and Cadbury have made an annual tradition out of their secret Santa Christmas promotion, and every year it seems to get more ambitious.

For 2022, Cadbury is releasing chocolate bars every day – up to a total of 120,000 – until Christmas Eve. Consumers can have a go at bagging one of the bars by scanning a QR code on posters across the country, which will give them an AR hotline to postman Jeff.

People can choose from a range of products including Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Oreo, Caramel, Wholenut, Fruit and Nut and Plant bars, plus Christmas products like Cadbury Dairy Milk Mini Snowballs bar and Cadbury Dairy Milk Winter Wonderland bar.

Cadbury is extending its goodwill to The Trussell Trust, and will be donating 75,000 bars to the charity’s network of Food Banks as well as making a financial donation.

Emma Paxton, senior brand manager for Cadbury Christmas said: “We are thrilled to be celebrating another year of selfless festive giving with Cadbury Secret Santa. It is so exciting that more people than ever before will be able to become Secret Santas by sending a small gift of chocolate secretly to someone special, especially this year where more people are in need of a little lift than ever before.”

Brand manager for Christmas sounds like a very fun job; and Paxton is gets to be in charge of Halloween too. Bet she’s popular.

Everyone likes to get something for nothing and this has got to be a good way to make Cadbury “part of the conversation,” which is what marketers are all aiming for these days.

MAA creative scale: 6.5