Burger King takes the fast food fight to all its enemies

0 Shares Share

France, the home of haute cuisine and cuisine maman (like wot maman used to make) reportedly has more McDonald’s restaurants than any other European country.

A lots of fast food alternatives according to this spot by Buzzman for Burger King, never afraid to take the fight to its old enemy (and lots of new ones in this case.) It’s a real old battlefield with supporters of the various chains rowing over them – but in a BK restaurant.

Expect the unexpected from Buzzman (and Burger King obs.)

MAA creative scale: 7.