Bullish Moneysupermarket moves media to UM

Interpublic’s UM has won one of the UK’s bigger media accounts, Moneysupermarket group whose brands also include Martin Lewis’ MoneySavingExpert. UM beat Publicis Groupe’s Starcom and WPP’s Wavemaker in a pitch managed by Aperto. Former media agency was Mediacom.

Moneysupermarket spends around £120m a year and is currently supporting its ‘Super Seven’ campaign featuring Judi Dench and created by New Commercial Arts, heavily. The campaign is reported to have increased Moneysupermarket sales substantially.

Moneysupermarket CMO Lis Blair says: “We met some fantastic people and saw some brilliant thinking from the agencies involved in this process and thank them all for their time and energy.

“UM stood out for their understanding of our challenges, demonstrating that they are the best media agency partner to support our exciting plans and our group purpose to help UK households save money.”