Buddy the Elf joins the staff at Asda in Havas London’s Christmas campaign

Asda’s Christmas campaign stars Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf, thanks to the expertise of Framestore, which has integrated original scenes from the 2003 movie into footage shot for the ad.

The story revolves around Christmas enthusiast Buddy getting a job in the supermarket, just like he gets a job in a department store in the film. As part of Havas London’s campaign there will also be in-store tannoy announcements from Buddy, as well as Elf merchandise for sale.

Asda has not forgotten the cost of living crisis in all the Christmas excitement. The supermarket is giving festive packages to community groups, collecting toys for children’s charities and spreading festive cheer with in-store choirs – as well as continuing its existing £1 meal deal for OAPS, a kids eat for £1 offer, and grants for community groups.

It’s good to see the Asda-Havas partnership finally delivering something ambitious – with help from Framestore and director Danny Kleinman. This one will stand out from the supermarket pack, and no one will be left in any doubt that it’s an Asda ad – worth every penny they paid to Warner Bros for the rights.

MAA creative scale: 7.5