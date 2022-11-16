BMB tries to align football and charity for FairShare

0 Shares Share

More World Cup, this time it’s London agency BMB raising money for food waste charity Fairshare (it’s against it) with another football anthem, this time focussing on England keeper Jordan Pickford, a player who fills even his supporters with trepidation at times.

May remind you of that hardy Christmas perennial from Slade. FairShare is one of the charities supported by England striker Marcus Rashford.

FairShare head of fundraising Marie Travers says: “We’re thrilled to be part of this festive football anthem that will help raise money to get more good-to-eat surplus food out to our network. The rise in the cost of living, including the price of food, fuel and energy bills, is having a disproportionate impact on people already struggling to make ends meet. While we’re doing everything we can to get surplus food to people who need it, we do not have enough to meet the skyrocketing demand, as millions more people are being forced into food poverty in communities across the country.”

You can donate here.