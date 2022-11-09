Don't Miss

Asda leads the Christmas charge (so far) says System1

Posted by: Stephen Foster

System1 has a system (as it would) marking ads on their emotional effectiveness. 5.9 is as high as you go. Only 1% of ads normally score a five-star ranking using this but so far, it says, lots have already produced top marks.

Asda’s ‘Elf’ from Havas is top with 5.9 followed by Lego (Katy Perry) with 5.8, Disney’s ‘the Gift’ with 5.5, Lidl’s ‘Bear’ with 5.4. Boots and M&S also scored the magic 5 (all below.). We haven’t had John Lewis (tomorrow it seems) or Aldi’s mighty ‘Kevin the Carrot yet.

Asda’s ‘Elf’ with Will Ferrell is a welcome dose of fun.

The rest? System1’s sample of viewers seem easily satisfied.

