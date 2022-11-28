Asda, Amazon, Aldi and M&S top System1’s latest Christmas ad winners

0 Shares Share

System1, which claims to measure the emotional impact of ads and therefore their long term effectiveness, has produced its latest list of Christmas winners (bearing in mind that it’s not actually December yet.)

This year 16 ads scored five or more compared to just two last year. so is it the best Christmas ads fest to date?

Here’s the top 12 (and you’ll notice some notable absentees.)

ASDA – “Buddy The Elf” (5.9-Stars)

Amazon – “Joy Is Made” (5.9-Stars)

Aldi – “#KevinTheCarrot Aldi Christmas Ad 2022” (5.9-Stars)

M&S – “Gifts That Give” (5.9-Stars)

LEGO – “Holiday Film 2022” (5.8-Stars)

The National Lottery – ‘’A Christmas Love Story’’ (5.7-Stars)

Disney – “The Gift” (5.5-Stars)

Lidl – “The Story Of Lidl Bear” (5.4-Stars)

Barbour – “One Of A Kind-Ness” (5.3-Stars)

Tesco – ‘’The Christmas Party’’ (5.2-Stars)

Cadbury – “Secret Santa” (5.2-Stars)

Boots – “#JoyForAll” (5.2-Stars)

Sometimes these exercises can seem like the so-called National TV Awards where viewers regularly vote Ant & Dec as the best for everything.

System1 chief customer officer Jon Evans says: “Marketers had a tricky job this Christmas thanks to the cost-of-living crisis and most of them got their ads bang on target. We’ve been testing Christmas ads for a decade and we’ve never seen as much 5-Star work. We test Coke’s classic Christmas Trucks ad every year as a benchmark and it usually places in the Top 3. This year it would barely scrape the Top 10.”

Oh well, experts wrong again (although most liked Asda.)