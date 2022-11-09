Argos stretches a point for its unlikely Christmas feast

0 Shares Share

Argos and agency The&Partnership have produced some decent Christmas ads over the years although it never strikes you as the most festive of retailers.

This year, though, it looks as though they’ve lost the plot with a massive, unexpected Christmas lunch plot. You can’t buy food and booze at Argos can you?

But there’s a twist – of course.

A Habitat Dipped Speckle Stoneware Serve Bowl, no less. Has there ever been a more unlikely Christmas hero?

Argos head of marketing campaigns Rob Quartermain says: “We know how difficult the last few years have been for everyone, so we really wanted to bring a smile to viewers faces by highlighting the fun and comedic moments of Christmas get-togethers, along with the unique experience of being able to bring everyone, from all ages and backgrounds, to share a wonderful Christmas together at home. This year’s advert really aims to celebrate that moment, and how Argos has everything you need to make this Christmas truly special.”

T&P ECD Toby Allen says: “Argos has always been for everyone, especially at Christmas. And by everyone, we mean everyone. No matter who’s coming, how many of them, and what chaos they bring, Argos will have you covered.”

Bit of a stretch in truth but cheery enough.

MAA creative scale: 5.