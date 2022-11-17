And us turns spotlight on delivery disasters for Deliveroo

0 Shares Share

Deliveroo spends a fortune on advertising (it’s pulling out of Australia so not all of it works) but what’s the actual delivery experience often like for customers? Does your food get scrunched up?

Deliveroo UAE and agency and us in Dubai have grasped this particular nettle with the One Star Cookbook, stuffed with recipes from actual misfiring deliveries (not theirs, obs.).

And us has already won a number of plaudits from Fast Company and others and this is a good illustration of some of the lively work coming out of the MENA region.

MAA creative scale: 8.