Don't Miss

And us turns spotlight on delivery disasters for Deliveroo

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Finance, News 12 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Deliveroo spends a fortune on advertising (it’s pulling out of Australia so not all of it works) but what’s the actual delivery experience often like for customers? Does your food get scrunched up?

Deliveroo UAE and agency and us in Dubai have grasped this particular nettle with the One Star Cookbook, stuffed with recipes from actual misfiring deliveries (not theirs, obs.).

And us has already won a number of plaudits from Fast Company and others and this is a good illustration of some of the lively work coming out of the MENA region.

MAA creative scale: 8.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.