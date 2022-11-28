Don't Miss

An alternative view of Declan Rice’s CALM performance

Charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) which tries to help suicidal people swept the board at the recent Campaign Big Awards with agency adam&eveDDB.

AMV BBDO has added its firepower to the cause with this interesting effort featuring footballer Declan Rice, purporting to show how extreme loneliness can attack even when, in reality, you’re surrounded by 21 other players and a vast crowd.

Sport can trip you up though. A number of people have remarked that this is all too reminiscent of Rice’s disappointing World Cup performance against the USA (and he’s one of our better players.)

