Amazon’s big Christmas effort stays grounded

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Finance, News 1 day ago 0

These days you expect a biggie from Amazon at Christmas and Lucky Generals has certainly delivered that – it’s long anyway at two minutes thirty. Another outing for director du moment Taika Waititi, last viewed breakdancing with Daniel Craig (also below.)

So we have dad responding, in the end, positively to son’s obsession with a snow dome in an excursion into old John Lewis territory.
Hasn’t he noticed energy prices? Amazon has just given Dolly Parton $100m for more good works so maybe these things don’t matter so much at Bezos Central.

‘Joy is Made’ it tells us, whatever that means. Just about makes it to the end of the runway but fails to take off.

MAA creative scale: 3.

