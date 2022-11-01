A welcome song for Ukrainian refugees. Whatever will Mother do next?

Mother London has taken the creative lead on one of BBC’s most popular pre-school animations, Hey Duggee, and made an episode featuring Ukrainian characters and songs to welcome Ukrainian kids to Britain.

The episode introduces pre-schoolers to some Ukrainian vocabulary via a tune that will be familiar to Ukrainian children, to encourage communication and to make refugees feel at home. The episode is a collaboration between Mother (a BBC roster agency), BBC Studios, Kyiv-based Animagrad, and Studio AKA in London.

Harriet Newby-Hill, VP marketing, kids & family at BBC Studios, said: “We are delighted to team up with Mother and Animigrad, and feel very proud that Hey Duggee is playing its part to help children coming to the UK from Ukraine feel welcome in such a charming and educational way.”

Felix Richter, global creative partner at Mother London, said: “Collaborating together on this project to help thousands of children see the value of friendship across language barriers, has been an absolute privilege.”

It’s good to see Mother doing something out-of-the-ordinary, and you can’t help but love this idea.

MAA creative scale: 8