Wieden+Kennedy nails Christmas 2022 for TK Maxx

Spending less has become a national preoccupation during the cost of living crisis, but there’s no reason why it should be all doom and gloom.

For TK Maxx’s Christmas campaign, Wieden + Kennedy has created a joyful celebration of saving money, with help from director Max Siedentopf – who also masterminded the recent Gucci x Palace commercial – and Cerrone’s “Supernature” as a soundtrack.

Deborah Dolce, group director at TK Maxx, said: “We know this is a tough year and, for many people, Christmas is such an important time to come together with loved ones. Sharing presents is an integral part of the festivities – we all love to treat our friends and family. So we just wanted to let people know you can still do a brilliant job by shopping at TK Maxx.”

For any agencies tearing their hair out over how to address the cost of living crisis at Christmas, this has got to be the way to do it. High fives all round.

MAA creative scale: 8.5