What exactly is Uncommon’s cabin crew up to with BA?

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 1 day ago

You never know quite what you’re going to get from Uncommon Creative Studio but would probably have banked on a fair deal of hoopla when it made its debut for British airways.

But no noise whatsever, rather like a big chunk of this, which seems to be the launch film.

At the weekend there was a gnomic full page ad in the Sunday Times with no pics and very little text. Earlier there had been a very nice black and white photo of cabin crew but, again, no real message.

What exactly is Nils Leonard’s creative cabin crew up to? Bit brave for BA.

MAA creative scale: it intrigues.

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

