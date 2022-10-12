Don't Miss

Very celebrates Christmas in autumn – but have they missed a trick?

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News

How should brands approach Christmas this year? Retailer Very has decided that going early is the best option — perhaps to try and get a share of people’s money before it runs out.

This campaign by Grey has a family putting up decorations in Autumn, and the celebrations are still going strong on Boxing Day. Well, it’s one way of spreading the cost.

Good casting and it’s a lively ad, but haven’t they missed a trick? Alongside early Christmas, Christmas Christmas, birthday Christmas and Boxing Day Christmas, where is World Cup Christmas?

MAA creative scale: 6

