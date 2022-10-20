Uncommon and Allplants battle kids’ school holiday hunger with free meals giveaway

0 Shares Share

“Hunger doesn’t take a holiday,” as Uncommon Creative Studios reminds us as part of a new initiative with vegan brand Allplants.

The agency spurred the “Not at school dinner” drive – which will be ongoing – to provide free meals for kids from low-income families in London. Uncommon and Allplants are working with food waste charities The Felix Project and City Harvest to distribute more than 7000 meals during the October half term holiday.

Uncommon’s creative work will be seen across print and OOH sites across the UK to increase awareness and encourage donations.

Jonathan Petrides, Allplants founder and CEO, said: “The government need to find a way to provide school meals over the holidays, not just during the school term. In the meantime, Allplants are doing their bit by supporting schools on our doorstep in North London, to try and help with this vital issue that needs urgent attention, and a long-term solution.”

Johnny McManus, Uncommon account director, said: “Uncommon was founded on the ambition to build brands that matter — launching this powerful initiative with Allplants, The Felix Project and City Harvest is exactly the type of work we get out of bed for.”

Uncommon launched a brand platform for Allplants earlier this year, using the line “New power” to talk about its mission to “change the world, one dish at a time.”