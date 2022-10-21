Don't Miss

Tourism Australia goes for the obvious – at great length

Tourism Australia is showing us the sights of that rather large country in a new campaign by M&C Saatchi Sydney – nearly all of them, at great length, with the assistance of a toy unicorn and a kangaroo.

‘Come and say G’day,’ is, says Tourism Australia, “unashamedly Australian” which is rather what you’d expect. But it does flaunt its ockerness rather obviously. Directed by The Greatest Showman’s Michael Gracey.

Box ticky – couldn’t they have found something a bit more, well, different?

MAA creative scale; 5.

