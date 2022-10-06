The Specialist Works wins £20m Neilson finance account

0 Shares Share

The Specialist Works, part of What’s Possible Group, has won £20m Neilson Financial Services media account (below.) The direct-to-consumer life insurance business moves from Publicis Groupe’s Starcom.

Neilson COO David Rees says: “Having a solid TV strategy is crucial to us as we enter our next phase of growth and expand our brand portfolio. We are thrilled to have The Specialist Works guide us through this complex landscape and can’t wait to harness their fine-tuned expertise to maximise the impact of our campaigns.”

TSW MD Verity Brown says: “Neilson Financial Services is a dynamic business on a journey of transformation and growth, and they understand the opportunity in TV to attract the next generation of customers. We’re so excited to help launch their new brand Cover Today and look forward to being part of their growth story.”

