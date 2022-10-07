The media agency merry-go-round: Aldi for Starcom, BMW Europe for iProspect

0 Shares Share

Aldi in the UK has abandoned Interpublic’s UM after 17 years and moved the business to Publicis’ Starcom, on a winning streak with seven new accounts this year including Fiat owner Stellantis.

Aldi says: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank Universal McCann for the integral part they have played in our growth over the last 17 years, and we look forward to our next phase of growth with the Aldi One team.”

UM spokesperson says (doubtless through gritted teeth): “We’ve had a long, strong partnership with Aldi and are incredibly proud of all the great work we’ve accomplished, together. We wish them nothing but the best and continued success.” McCann is keeping Aldi creative.

Meanwhile Dentsu agency iProspect has won BMW Europe’s offline media from WPP’s Wavemaker after another long stint – six years including Wavemaker’s predecessor MEC. The Dentsu agency already had a relationship with BMW and now handles BMW in 24 European markets.

It’s never obvious why media accounts move: obviously money plays a big part and sometimes clients doubtless tire of talking to the same agency all the time. The endless reshuffles within the media operations of the big holding companies can hardly help.