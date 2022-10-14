Saatchi & Saatchi and TMW Unlimited win big in Ocean’s annual digital competition

0 Shares Share

EE, Zoom By Ocado, Solgar and The Trussell Trust among the award winners.

Saatchi & Saatchi and TMW Unlimited have taken the top prizes in Ocean’s annual digital creative competition, winning digital out of home (DOOH) space for original concepts created for the mobile network EE and The Trussell Trust.

St Luke’s and Dentsu Creative are the other two winning agencies chosen by a panel of 20 judges drawn from the creative ad industry. The prizes were announced at an industry event hosted by Ocean at the National Gallery in London on October 13. The event was also live-streamed.

Saatchi & Saatchi walked away with three awards in total for ideas submitted on behalf of EE and Solgar in the brand category and the British Heart Foundation in the charity category.

First prize in the brand category went to Saatchi for EE Home Safe, a campaign which addresses the safety of lone women at night, using live travel data, AR and lighting technology to help them plan and track their journeys or get to safe spots.

In the charity section, first prize was awarded to TMW Unlimited for Put It On Your List, an interactive campaign to help stock The Trussell Trust’s local foodbanks with emergency public donations, using data to identify what products are most needed for those affected by the cost of living crisis.

Commenting on the 2022 winners, Ocean Outdoor UK joint managing director Phil Hall said: “DOOH for good is the central message across the board this year. Our winners tackle some important societal issues, using the power and reach of out of home in our communities to connect with audiences, effect change, help to save lives and solve some of the nation’s big problems.

“We asked for concepts that leverage the entertaining, immersive and technical opportunities of DOOH. Our winners have done just that, putting creativity at the heart of their ideas. We look forward to seeing these campaigns play out on our screens next year.”

Second prize in the brand category went to St Luke’s for Zoom By Ocado: Blinking Fast Delivery, a fun immersive, shareable game which invites people to race each other across the digital screen by blinking as fast as they can to power the brand’s speedy grocery characters along the track.

Third place went to Saatchi & Saatchi and vitamin and supplement brand Solgar for Golden Lights which looks to boost the wellness the of the two million Brits affected by seasonal affective disorder (S.A.D) by creating responsive billboards using S.A.D lighting technology which is triggered by the winter darkness or inclement weather.

In the charity category, second place went to Saatchi again for British Heart Foundation: Lifesaving Beats, an educational immersive experience in association with Spotify which teaches people how to correctly perform life-saving CPR to the beat of music.

Third prize went to Dentsu Creative for Mayhew Mini Me’s which uses Ocean’s LookOut technology to pair people with a homeless dog that’s not just their physical ‘doppelganger’ but needs a home.

Ocean head of marketing and events Helen Haines says: “This year’s competition has attracted a record number of entries. Many from agencies seeking to tap into the positive role DOOH plays in our communities. These ideas often go onto win even bigger prizes. We applaud them all.”

The winning agencies and their clients share £500,000 worth of airtime for their campaigns to be showcased across Ocean’s multiple environments and iconic digital formats in cities across the UK.

Previous winners of Ocean’s digital creative competitions have gone on to win six prestigious Cannes Lions, including a bronze Outdoor Lions this year for Forever Beta and The Big Issue Foundation for helping vendors to reclaim their place on the High Street following the most challenging period in the history of the charity.