Publicis Luxe and St Luke’s try to re-energise fashion for Lancôme and River Island

Are fashion ads improving? They’ve taken their time of course but these days agencies – when they’re involved, which they aren’t always – have to work a bit harder to fend off the blandishments of other communications, chiefly the dreaded influencers.

Publicis Luxe specialises in such things and it’s latest for Lancôme International features Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins, a new graffiti-influenced logo, and a Bearbrick collectable Japanese toy (no, me neither.) Plus lots of lipsticky red.

Back on the High Street – what’s left of it – London’s St Luke’s is making its debut for River Island with ‘Don’t let the moment go,’ floating the idea that you can have a party wearing River Island, wherever you are and even if you’ve missed your train.

This is a somewhat tenuous concept but St Luke’s, as ever, makes something of it.

MAA creative scale: (both) 7. Fashion should be fun and not overstay its welcome.