Oxfam celebrates 75 years of style with Dentsu Creative

Buying clothes from charity shops has become a fashion statement in itself, and with rising concern about the cost of living and the planet, places like Oxfam have become very popular.

Dentsu’s ad celebrates Oxfam’s 75 years of second hand style, more often termed “vintage” by the Instagram generation and all those younger shoppers who have the time to rummage through the racks.

Rachael Huttly, Oxfam head of retail marketing, said: “Oxfam has been offering generations of UK consumers a way to shop sustainably for seven decades. Future-focussed shoppers are searching for stylish, affordable clothes that are doubly feelgood as they help to protect the planet while raising money for a better and more equal world without poverty.”

Will Wright & James Morgan, senior creatives at Dentsu Creative, said: “It’s not often you get to bring the worlds of fashion and environmentalism together, so naturally we jumped at the chance to work with Oxfam. It’s been a collaborative effort from the very beginning and the talents of so many have made something that seemed impossible happen. We couldn’t be happier with the outcome.”

