Ocean adds to capital OOH power base with new Battersea Power Station development

Ocean Outdoor has won the digital out of home contract for London’s iconic Battersea Power Station, one of the capital’s biggest recent developments at around £9bn.

The long term contract follows a competitive pitch managed by The Out of Home Media Consultancy. Under the terms of the contract Ocean is awarded the rights to develop and market 43 digital advertising screens, murals and experiential spaces within the Power Station and its immediate environment including new pedestrianised high street Electric Boulevard and Prospect Park.

Natalie Caley, senior commercialisation manager, Battersea Power Station Development Company (BPSDC) says: “Battersea Power Station is a world class development, leading the way in retail, leisure, residential and office space. We have already welcomed some of the best retail and leisure offerings so it stands to reason that we work with the best digital out of home partner, Ocean. We look forward to delivering an unrivalled advertising and brand experience for our audience.”

Ocean joint MD Phil Hall says: “Battersea Power Station will transform SW11 into one of the most desirable neighbourhoods in London. For Ocean, Battersea Power Station is a natural fit, creating a seamless sequence of exclusive environments and iconic OOH landmarks right across the capital. The outlook for DOOH as an advertising, broadcast and entertainment medium could not be stronger. As a No 1 media brand, Battersea Power Station will be at the forefront of its future success.”

Ocean operates over 4,000 digital screens across seven countries in Europe including the flagship Piccadilly Lights, IMAX cinema and Westfield shopping centre in London.