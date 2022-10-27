Neverland wins charity Age UK

0 Shares Share

Neverland has won UK charity Age UK in a pitch run by Oystercatchers. Manning Gottlieb OMD handles media.

Age UK head of brand Kathi Hall says: “We are thrilled to be working with neverland at such an important time for the charity. They have such an understanding of Age UK and where we want to go as a brand, I believe neverland will be a transformative agency for us.”

Neverland co-founder Jon Forsyth says: “Now more than ever, there is an urgent need to help older people and Age UK have the leading expertise to make a real difference to millions. We are privileged to be partnering with them.”