MullenLowe in bold revamp of new look Bupa

Healthcare has moved on a bit from keeping you in more or less one piece – preferably alive – and now there’s the conjunction of “health and wellness.” The latter providing fertile ground for all sorts of snake oil merchants.

Venerable private healthcare provider Bupa is moving with these time it seems, “redefining the meaning of health and wellness for the modern age” in a new campaign from MullenLowe Group.

So ‘This is health’ sets out to show how health “needs” have evolved, trying to show how health looks and feels different to everyone. The one constant, they obviously hope, is Bupa.

The first time the different parts of Bupa’s UK business, including dental and care services, have been consolidated under the same banner.

Bupa director of brand marketing Angelique Waker says: “Health isn’t ‘one size fits all’, it looks completely different to each person depending on their individual needs and circumstances. Our new campaign reflects on how Bupa can be there for you in the age we live in today, bringing to life the tailored support we are proud to provide to our customers across a range of different needs.

“Be it tackling big concerns or sorting out those smaller ‘everyday’ niggles, our goal is to ensure that everyone gets the expert help they need for their holistic wellbeing, so they can enjoy their life in good health – whatever that looks like.”

Tricky, could have been awful as Bupa tries to morph from something your dad’s firm paid for to a consumer brand. Could indeed have been an exercise in dad dancing, which it flirts with but evades. But you rarely get a complete bummer from MullenLowe.

MAA creative scale: 7.