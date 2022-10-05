MSQ’s twentysix signs HSBC exec Adam Powers to lead experience design

0 Shares Share

MSQ’s digital agency twentysix has hired HSBC global head of experience design and former BBC, BBH and DDB Tribal exec Adam Powers as chief experience officer. Twentysix is marcom group MSQ’s digital experience and performance agency. As well as HSBC Powers has worked on Google, IKEA, British Airways and Volkswagen.



Powers (above) says: “I’m delighted to be joining twentysix at such an exciting point in time. Already a highly successful business, the energy, ambition, and passion for this next stage in their journey is contagious. Over the years I’ve led very diverse teams of UX and UI designers, researchers and service designers, information architects and creative directors.

“These teams have delivered ground-breaking digital product, service and platform experiences for every sector imaginable. I want to bring all that experience to twentysix, helping our clients, the team and the agency to achieve further success and the accelerated growth that brilliant customer experience can deliver.”

Twentysix CEO, Ryan Scott says: “Adam joining twentysix underlines our commitment to being the visionary agency of choice. Adam shares our ambition and will support us in opening up the aperture of opportunity that great experience design creates for our clients. His appointment levels us up in this regard and that’s really exciting. The skills and experience Adam brings will offer even greater value for existing clients whilst also increasing our appeal to prospective clients as we continue with our aggressive growth plans.”

Twentysix employs 150 digital specialists at its HQ in Leeds and MSQ’s offices around the world.