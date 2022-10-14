MAA Ad of the Week: Uber Eats ‘Do Less’ from Mother

0 Shares Share

Mother has always ploughed its own furrow, being as enterprising commercially as it is creatively.

So it really shouldn’t come as a surprise when it essays a food delivery ad with no food in sight. But it still is.

Tech companies have produced some of the best ads of recent years, partly, no doubt, because they’re so well-funded although that might change with the current round of economic mayhem.

Mother doesn’t forget that it’s invading your space each time one of its ads runs – so they’re nearly always enjoyable as well commercially on the button. As here.