A young family member came across MAA the other day and said: “Where are the cats?” “Don’t do cats,” MAA replied grumpily but, surprisingly, there’ve been a fair few over the years – Cravendale etc. This is probably tops though.

By Buzzman For tech refurb firm Back Market, making the point that your gadget now has nine lives too.

Ace director Tom Kuntz, Old Spice and many others, is now a shoe-in for the Herding Cats Emmy.