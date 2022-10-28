Don't Miss

MAA ad of the week: ‘A British Original’ for BA by Uncommon

For services to copywriting – and for proving that a word can paint a thousand pictures – Uncommon Creative Studio’s first work for British Airways is this week’s pick. There are already 500 ads in the campaign and you get the feeling that there are many more being written in travellers’ minds at every moment of every day.

The campaign launch was perhaps the biggest moment in the five-year history of the agency, which won the flagship account from the mighty grip of WPP. It’s a brave campaign for the client to buy and the work has impressed the creative industry no end. Now if it can just restore BA’s status as “the world’s favourite airline,” it’s a winner.

 

