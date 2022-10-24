Don't Miss

Irn Bru gets cosy with winter warmer World Cup campaign

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 13 hours ago

When the World Cup kicks off in late November, the weather is likely to be pretty chilly, and heating bills will definitely be high.

Which is why Irn Bru and Scottish agency Leith have come up with an alternative football kit to help everyone stay warm while watching the tournament. A slanket, goves, a beanie hat and socks will do the trick, all available to win on social media.

 

Adrian Troy, marketing director at AG Barr, said: “This kit is all about Irn-Bru embracing the weirdness that football’s biggest event being staged in winter brings.”

It’s topical and relevant. Branded or not, we’ll all be wrapping up warm at home this winter.

MAA creative scale: 6

