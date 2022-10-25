Iris wins Jack Daniels UK digital and experience business with brief to ‘make it count’

0 Shares Share

As the cost of living crisis kicks in, Jack Daniels has appointed Iris to handle its UK digital, social and experiential account, with a remit to make every penny of the marketing budget count.

Iris won a four-way pitch for the business, and will build on BBDO’s 2020 “Make it count” campaign for the next three years. The agency will target younger adult drinkers who are finding post-pandemic social life a challenge, with a focus on music to bring them together.

Caroline Lesur, head of marketing, Jack Daniel’s Family of Brands, said: “Iris focused wholeheartedly on our business challenge, rooted in consumer and cultural insight, to breathe new life into our ‘Make It Count’ platform in a distinctive and culturally valuable way. We can’t wait for our audience to experience what we have in store for them.”

Ian Bradbury, chief client officer of Iris said: “Amid the cost-of-living crisis, it is more important than ever for brands to adopt alternative strategies to avoid adding to the digital landfill and instead; ‘Make It Count’. We look forward to working together to amplify Jack Daniel’s as a supporter of the music scene and therefore a key part of nightlife in UK culture for the gig-less generation.”