IPA reveals its Effectiveness winners – but where are the great ads?

The UK’s IPA agency trade body is devoting the week to promoting the efficacy of advertising – VCCP has already won its Effectiveness Awards Grand Prix for its work for Cadburys over four years – and now it’s announced its other winners. including adam&eveDDB as Effectiveness Company of the Year and OMD Group as Network of the Year.

Other special prizes were:

The Channon Prize for Best New Learning

Tesco by BBH and Mediacom – From serving shoppers to serving the nation

Best B2B

Pergraphica, Mondi by True – From pushing paper to pulling on heartstrings

Best Demonstration of Purpose (for-profit)

Cadbury, Mondelez by VCCP – Cadbury – “There’s a glass & a half in everyone” How intrinsic purpose can transform a brand’s fortunes

Best Demonstration of Purpose (not-for-profit)

SickKids Foundation by Cossette – Delivering transformational growth. SickKids versus the greatest challenges in child health

Best Small Budget

Sandy Hook Promise by BBDO NY – Back-to-school essentials

The President’s Prize for Behavioural Change

ITV and VegPower by adam&eveDDB – “Eat them to defeat them” by ITV and VegPower: How a big, silly idea solved a big, serious problem

The Broadbent Prize for Best Dedication to Effectiveness

McDonald’s (Leo Burnett)

All very estimable no doubt (although one might doubt that ITV and VegPower have actually solved a “big, serious problem” like getting kids to eat vegetables) but, looking down this list, it’s hard to see a great ad anywhere aside from BBDO’s ‘Sandy Hook Promise.’

Purpose, of course, has taken over the ad world (as, obviously, has digital) and it’s hard now to win a gong for anything that doesn’t purport to make the world a better place. These awards go to long and very detailed submissions and that’s hard to do if you think you just have a genius advert although there have been exceptions – Fosters from A&E back in the day.

Good to see McDonald’s and Leo Burnett recognised anyway.