Influencer pioneer Izea Inc launches in UK

0 Shares Share

Influencer leader IZEA Worldwide Inc.is launching into the UK market.

The company was founded in the US by Ted Murphy in 2006, during the early days of MySpace and LiveJournal. It has now facilitated almost four million collaborations between influencers and brands, with technology that analyses over 40 million influencers. it established a presence earlier this year. it entered China earlier this year.

IZEA will now offer its flexible managed service model, underpinned by technology platform, Flex, in the UK market. This hybrid service/tech approach dispenses with mandatory long-term retainers and hourly billing that currently dominate the sector.

IZEA President and Chief OO, Ryan Schram says: “The influencer industry in the UK, as in many other markets, has tremendous growth potential, but lacks the expertise and innovation required by top marketers. We’d like to be instrumental in helping it structure for even greater success so as to better serve brands, agencies, and creators.

“Providing all of our clients with flexible access to influencer services and detailed performance data sit at the heart of how we do things. Insights from the nearly four million collaborations we have run give us a powerful level of predictive analysis and the ability to guarantee results.”

The new London presence will be headed by Sylvia Enotiades who previously worked at influencer agencies Wildfire and Buzzoole. She says: “Influencer marketing is evolving at breakneck pace and I’m incredibly excited to be part of that change.

“We’re introducing a totally new hybrid service/technology concept to the market, built on over 15 years of executional excellence and experience. Our success to date in China with its different cultural norms, languages, and social platforms demonstrates that our best-in-class model works globally.”