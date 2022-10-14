IKEA reviews UK creative account at Mother, Tesco sticks with EssenceMediacom

0 Shares Share

IKEA is reviewing its UK creative account, happily ensconced at Mother since 2010.

IKEA says: “In line with industry best practice, it’s pertinent to our business to review our agency landscape from time to time, and we can confirm that a review of our creative work is being considered. As and when we decide to move forward, other agencies, alongside Mother, will be invited to join the pitch process.”

Which seems fair enough, 2010 is a long time ago. Even the mighty IKEA is having to adjust to a changed retail landscape with massive sheds no longer as popular and the rise of online shopping, where IKEA is way behind. It has recently launch smaller Argos-type stores where people can order bigger items.

Mother has produced a number of gems over the years, most notably this by director Juan Cabral in 2015.

Tesco stays with EssenceMediacom

A big pitch has landed, WPP’s EssenceMediacom has retained the massive Tesco media account, with MediaCom before the merger with Essence. Winning the long-running pitch will be a relief for WPP, still bedding down the merged agency. Publicis Groupe’s Zenith was the other contender.