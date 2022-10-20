Harbour Collective wins Away Resorts

0 Shares Share

Harbour Collective is quietly picking up business, not enough to frighten the big agencies or the likes of high profile relative newbies Uncommon and New Commercial Arts but enough to show that the collective idea has legs.

Now it’s won British holiday park operator Away Resorts in advance of what they call a “full brand above-the-line launch” in 2023.

Founded in 2008 Away Resorts currently operates in 27 locations in the UK, with over 300,000 holidaymakers.

Away CCO, Barney Harrison says: ‘We know what Harbour can do, and we love what the folks there are all about. Their set-up, spirit and approach are just what we need as we start the next chapter of the Away Resorts Story.

“Our new growth requires new levels of performance, and it all starts with defining our north star, and that’s what Harbour are best at. My previous experience with them at SkyBet and The Gym Group meant I knew they were the right partner for us.”

Harbour strategy partner Kevin Chesters says: “The holiday-at-home market is booming, and Away Resorts couldn’t be in a better place to take advantage of that with an ever-growing estate and brilliant, much-loved product.”