Dogs Trust appoints VCCP to help dog owners through cost of living crisis

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 11 hours ago 0

VCCP has won the Dogs Trust account after a three way pitch, and has been appointed to develop a new brand platform for the UK’s largest dogs charity.

Dogs Trust will keep its famous line, “A dog is for life,” in a new campaign scheduled to run in January 2023. The charity has not run advertising since 2019, but wanted to act now because the cost of living crisis is hitting 45% of dog owners in the UK, according to its research.

Nick Daniel, marketing director at Dogs Trust said: “Dog ownership can be so rewarding, it was a huge factor in the growth in dog ownership during the pandemic. But during difficult economic circumstances, our work at Dogs Trust has never been more important, and we’re excited to welcome VCCP to support us on our mission to improve the lives of dogs, both near and far.”

Roly Darby, managing director at VCCP, added: “As a nation, and agency of dog lovers, this account win is a dream come true for us. Every dog deserves to live life to the fullest and we’re delighted to be working with Dogs Trust to help the charity with its important work both in the UK and beyond.”

 

