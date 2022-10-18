Dark Horses produces lively effort for Menopause Mandate

0 Shares Share

It’s World Menopause Day today (October 18.) A cynic might wonder if tomorrow is going to be World Waking Up With Not Much To Do day, there are so many of them, but menopause is an issue that affects loads of women in mid-life and is currently attracting much attention.

Dark Horses, which cut its teeth as a sport marketing agency but is clearly spreading its wings, is on the case for education body Menopause Mandate. And about the last person you expect to see leading the charge is Rod Stewart.

Other celebs dotted about the campaign include Mrs Stewart, Mariella Frostrup, Davina McCall and Jo Brand.

Good script and a lively effort.

MAA creative scale: 7.