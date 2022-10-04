Don't Miss

Cats v technology: Buzzman’s latest spot takes no prisoners

Posted by: Emma Hall

Cats aren’t the only ones with multiple lives — Back Market’s refurbished technology can give them a run for their money in Buzzman’s new film.

It’s an entertaining drama featuring sinister cats bent on destroying devices; a Hitchcock pastiche rendered in a mix of live action footage and VFX, all set to a classic film score by Leonard Bernstein.

These cats are not just for YouTube, and will be showing on TV, digital, cinema, outdoor, and social media across France.

It seems that cat videos on the internet never grow tired, especially in the hands of Buzzman with help from director Tom Kuntz, winner of more than 40 Cannes Lions and the man behind Old Spice’s “The man your man could smell like.”

MAA creative scale: 8

 

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

