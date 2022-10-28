Big win for House 337 as it retains flagship Navy and RAF

0 Shares Share

The Royal Navy and Royal Air Force have re-appointed House 337 as their lead creative agency of record following a mandatory government re-tender conducted through the Campaign Solutions 2 Framework. House 337 first won the Royal Navy account as WCRS in 2006, before adding RAF in 2013. The new appointment runs to 2025.

House 337’s campaigns (as Engine Creative) include Find Your Force for the RAF, It’s A State Of Mind for the Royal Marines and the long-running Made in the Royal Navy campaign.

Royal Navy head of marketing Paul Colley says: “The recruitment landscape for the Armed Forces will be as challenging as ever over the next few years, therefore providing compelling and insight-led creative will be vital – Engine, now House 337, has a well-established track record of working with the Royal Navy and RAF in delivering impactful marketing campaigns. Its response to our requirement in the recent procurement process was evaluated as outstanding, and this work will be critical as we look to meet the challenges of the next three years.”

House 337 CEO Phil Fearnley says: “The team worked tirelessly throughout the pitch process and this result is testament to a huge collective effort. We have a long legacy of creating brilliant, effective work for both Forces and we’re all extremely excited to carry that success on over the next few years.”