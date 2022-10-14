Argos goes for long form AI makeover from Ogilvy

0 Shares Share

Homeware usually takes a kicking when times get hard and Sainsbury’s, which owns Argos and Habitat, seems to have seen the tough times coming – doubling down on its homeware offers with Habitat at New Commercial Arts and now this from Ogilvy for Argos.

Argos/Ogilvy have discovered that grey is Britain’s favourite home hue – the “greige algorithm” it calls it, straining somewhat – and wants to liven things by unleashing interior designer Siobahn Murphy (you can tell she’s creative by the hair) to bring some AI-inspired colours and bits and pieces into more homes.

In the first of a video series our lucky couple in Romford kit themselves out with AI-inspired – grey/green.

Argos head of marketing and brand Rob Quartermain says: “There are so many different ways to style a home, it’s no wonder people get a bit of choice paralysis. The risk is we get overwhelmed, and we end up with homes that don’t reflect us. We wanted to help our customers trust their instincts a little more. Trust themselves. And reassure them that no matter how quirky or trendy or sparse or wild their tastes might be, we’ve got everything they need to make themselves at home.”

It’s really the Habitat ‘my Habitat’ strategy, advertorial version.

OK if you’ve the stamina.

